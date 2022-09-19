Moore went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Angels.

Moore made his first start since returning from an oblique injury -- he was activated from the injured list ahead of Saturday's contest but didn't play. He got aboard in each plate appearance, but only an Adam Frazier RBI single in the third inning cashed him in. Moore missed about three weeks with the oblique issue, but he could be an option to play regularly going forward after Eugenio Suarez (finger) hit the injured list Saturday. Moore will need to improve on his .216/.365/.407 slash line down the stretch to push for more playing time, though he's added 16 steals, six home runs, 19 RBI, 32 runs scored and 10 doubles through 209 plate appearances.