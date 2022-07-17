site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Remains out of lineup
Moore is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale versus the Rangers.
Moore will remain on the bench for the second straight game Sunday. Sam Haggerty will replace him in right field and bat ninth in the final game before the All-Star break.
