Moore (oblique) was activated off the injured list Saturday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Moore had been out since late August with a right oblique strain, but he's good to go after just a single rehab outing. He isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels but could be called on frequently in the near future, as Eugenio Suarez (finger) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.

