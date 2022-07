Moore is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Moore saw his streak of four consecutive starts in center field come to an end Tuesday, when Julio Rodriguez (wrist) was given the green light to play for the first time since the All-Star break. The star rookie homered in his return to the lineup and will be back in the starting nine again Wednesday, so Moore looks like he'll have to settle for a utility role moving forward.