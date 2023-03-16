Moore was a late scratch from Thursday's Cactus League lineup versus the Giants, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Moore's Cactus League debut was pushed from Wednesday to Thursday because of rain and it's possible the field conditions are still soggy. The Mariners should have more on his status soon.
