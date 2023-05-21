Moore (oblique) started at shortstop and played seven innings in High-A Everett's loss to Spokane on Saturday, going 1-for-3 with a walk.

Moore logged five innings Thursday in the resumption of his rehab assignment, and after an off day Friday during which he apparently didn't experience any residual effects, he was able to up his amount of time in the field. Moore may be moving his rehab assignment to a higher affiliate before too long if he continues free of setbacks.