Moore (core) is expected to see most of his action at second base and shortstop in 2023 after making 36 of his starts in the outfield last season, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

The Mariners intend to bring Moore along slowly this spring while he recovers from offseason core-muscle surgery, but the team brass still expects the 30-year-old to be ready to go for Opening Day. Assuming Moore experiences no setbacks in his recovery over the next month and is cleared for the start of the season, he'll step back into his familiar utility role, though the offseason additions of two right-handed-hitting outfielders in AJ Pollock and Teoscar Hernandez will make playing time in left, right or center more difficult to come by. The righty-hitting Moore should still have a path to playing regularly against left-handed pitching as a replacement in the middle infield for either Kolten Wong or J.P. Crawford, both of whom bat from the left side of the dish.