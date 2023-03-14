Moore (abdomen) will make his Cactus League debut for the Mariners on Thursday versus the Giants, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
Moore has been brought along slowly this spring following offseason core-muscle surgery, but he's almost ready to test things out in game action. The Mariners believe he'll have enough time to knock the rust off before Opening Day.
