Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said Wednesday that Moore had a "small setback" in his recovery from offseason core-muscle surgery but is expected to be ready for Opening Day, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Moore underwent the procedure after seeing action in 104 regular-season games in 2022 and slashing .224/.368/.385 with six home runs and 21 stolen bases across 254 plate appearances. The versatile utility man may miss the start of spring training, but Dipoto suggested that Moore will likely be ready to return at some point during the Mariners' Cactus League slate. If healthy, Moore will likely see plenty of playing time against left-handed pitching, serving as a potential short-side platoon mate at second base for Kolten Wong or in the outfield for Jarred Kelenic if AJ Pollock spends time as the designated hitter.