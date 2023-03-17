Moore was diagnosed with a Grade 1 oblique strain and won't be ready for Opening Day, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Moore was set to make his Cactus League debut Thursday after recovering from offseason core-muscle surgery, but he was scratched from Seattle's lineup and the imaging revealed the strain. The versatile infielder/outfielder will begin 2023 on the injured list, and likely won't be able to make his season debut until the middle of April. The injury could open up more playing time for Sam Haggerty, and Mason McCoy could very well be the backup middle-infielder while Ford is out.