Moore (oblique) went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Las Vegas on Friday.

Moore was able to play a full game at shortstop right out of the game in his rehab assignment, yet another positive sign for his recovery. The 30-year-old may only need another couple of rehab game before being deemed ready for activation, a timeline that would give him plenty of opportunity to get some at-bats in before the start of the postseason.