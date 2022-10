Mariners manager Scott Servais said Moore is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers while he's still feeling sore after being hit by two pitches in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Servais indicated that Moore should be fine for the weekend, when the Mariners will travel to Toronto for their wild-card series with the Blue Jays. Moore started in both ends of Tuesday's twin bill, going 1-for-1 with a walk, three RBI and a run.