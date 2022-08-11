Moore, activated from the injured list earlier in the day, went 0-for-3 with a stolen base in a win over the Yankees on Wednesday.

Moore got aboard via a fielder's choice in the seventh and then stole his 12th base of the season before Sam Haggerty stranded him at the keystone with an inning-ending flyout. The 30-year-old is in danger of finishing with an average below the Mendoza Line for the second consecutive season, but his .344 on-base percentage continues to afford him some fantasy value and is largely the result of his career-high 13.9 percent walk rate.