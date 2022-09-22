Moore went 1-for-3 with two runs scored, two stolen bases and a walk in a 9-5 win Thursday in Oakland.

After grounding out in his first two at-bats, Moore walked, stole a base and scored in the sixth and singled, swiped second and scored in the eighth. He is now 18-for-24 in stolen base attempts on the season and has nabbed three bags since returning from an oblique injury Sept. 18. Since the All-Star break, he has a .295/.426/.477 line in 54 plate appearances.