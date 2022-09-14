Moore (oblique) will travel with the Mariners on their upcoming 10-game road trip and was able to take batting practice before Tuesday's game against the Padres, the Associated Press reports.

The encouraging news notwithstanding, manager Scott Servais added that Moore remains without a firm timetable for return. Having the valued utility asset healthy for a postseason run is likely the highest priority at the moment, but ideally, the Mariners would like to get Moore some at-bats before the regular season concludes.