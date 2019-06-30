Crawford went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's loss to the Astros.

Crawford gave his club an early 1-0 lead in the first inning with a solo blast to right center, but Seattle was unable to do any additional damage on the day. The 24-year-old shortstop is slashing .310/.380/.500 with three homers and 22 RBI over 33 contests this season.