Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Accounts for team's lone run
Crawford went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's loss to the Astros.
Crawford gave his club an early 1-0 lead in the first inning with a solo blast to right center, but Seattle was unable to do any additional damage on the day. The 24-year-old shortstop is slashing .310/.380/.500 with three homers and 22 RBI over 33 contests this season.
