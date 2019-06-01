Crawford (ankle) is no longer using crutches or a walking boot and has been working out in a pool to reduce swelling, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Crawford just went on the injured list Wednesday after badly rolling his ankle during a rundown Tuesday. The promising shortstop is trying to beat the clock and only remain sidelined for the minimum 10 days, although it looks like a recovery timetable of two weeks remains the best-case scenario.