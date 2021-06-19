Crawford went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Rays on Friday.
The hot-hitting shortstop's multi-hit effort was already his sixth of June and pushed his slash line for the month to .382/.436/.588 across 78 plate appearances. Crawford has shown a nice knack for timely hitting during that stretch, garnering nine RBI over the 17-game sample.
