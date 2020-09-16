The Mariners reinstated Crawford (personal) from the bereavement list Wednesday.
Crawford missed five games after leaving the team last week following a death in his family. Now that he's been reinstated, Crawford should step back in as the Mariners' everyday shortstop and primary leadoff option in Wednesday's "home" game against the Giants in San Francisco.
