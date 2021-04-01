Crawford will start at shortstop and bat ninth Thursday against the Giants.
Seattle is opposing a right-handed pitcher (Kevin Gausman) in the season opener, so the lefty-hitting Crawford looks like he'll be a mainstay at the bottom of the order to begin the campaign while Mitch Haniger serves as the full-time leadoff man. The arrangement is obviously an unfavorable development for Crawford's fantasy value, and an unexpected one heading into the spring after he had hit atop the order in 48 of his 51 starts in 2020. Though he showed significant improvement with his contact rate last season, Crawford's .336 on-base percentage was still poor for a leadoff hitter, and he didn't make enough strides this spring to hold off a healthy Haniger for the job. He produced only five hits -- all singles -- in 39 at-bats in Cactus League play.
