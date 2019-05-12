Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Batting second again
Crawford will start at shortstop and bat second Sunday against the Red Sox, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Crawford will slot into the two hole for the second game in a row, with the Mariners likely hoping the on-base skills he displayed in the minors carry over in his return to the big leagues. The 24-year-old's stay in the lineup could prove to be short-lived, however, as the Mariners have thus far resisted moving Dee Gordon (wrist) to the injured list and view the speedy second baseman as day-to-day.
