Crawford will start at shortstop and bat second Sunday against the Red Sox, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Crawford will slot into the two hole for the second game in a row, with the Mariners likely hoping the on-base skills he displayed in the minors carry over in his return to the big leagues. The 24-year-old's stay in the lineup could prove to be short-lived, however, as the Mariners have thus far resisted moving Dee Gordon (wrist) to the injured list and view the speedy second baseman as day-to-day.