Crawford went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional RBI in Friday's loss to the Angels.

Crawford collected two of the Mariners' six hits in the contest and knocked in both of the team's runs. He began the game with a 430-foot solo homer and notched another RBI with a sacrifice fly in the third. Crawford has collected at least one hit in six of his past seven games, hitting .321 with a pair of homers and four RBI over that span.