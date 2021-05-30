Crawford went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 win over Texas.
Crawford led off the seventh with home run to right off Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz to break a 1-1 tie. This was Crawford's second home run in 52 games this year after hitting two in 53 last season as he isn't much of a power threat.
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Season-high three hits•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Keeps driving them in Sunday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Pair of hits out of top order•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Knocks first home run•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Stays hot in Saturday's loss•