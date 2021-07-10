Crawford went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs in a win over the Angels on Friday.
Crawford turned in a prototypical leadoff effort in the victory, serving as a constant thorn in the side of Angels pitchers and coming home with the game-tying run on a Ty France single in the seventh. The shortstop's productive night snapped a rare 0-for-12, three-game skid and pushed his season average and on-base percentage to impressive .280 and .343 marks, respectively.
