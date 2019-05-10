Crawford will be called up by the Mariners on Friday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Both Crawford and Shed Long are expected to earn promotions, with Dee Gordon and Dylan Moore each battling wrist issues. Crawford has a modest .214/.333/.358 line in 72 career big-league games but hit .255/.369/.479 (good for a 131 wRC+) over his last 42 games in 2018.