Updating a previous report, Crawford (ankle) will head out on a rehab assignment at either Triple-A Tacoma or High-A Modesto in the coming days, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Crawford is expected to potentially join teammates Dee Gordon and Ryon Healy in embarking on rehab assignments by this coming weekend. If all goes well during Crawford's time in the minors, he could be cleared for a return at some point during the Mariners' upcoming 10-game road trip that kicks off Friday against the Angels.