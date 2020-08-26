Crawford went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Padres.

Crawford had fallen ice cold after a hot start, managing just two hits in his last 33 at-bats entering play Tuesday. He drew a walk off Chris Paddack in his first plate appearance and then homered on a Paddack fastball the next inning, Crawford's first long ball of the season. He's still a work in progress at the plate, but the Mariners aren't going anywhere and have nothing to lose by giving Crawford everyday at-bats.