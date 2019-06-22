Crawford went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles and a run scored in Friday's 10-9 win over the Orioles.

Crawford knocked in outfielder Mallex Smith with both of his run-scoring hits, and also scored on a Domingo Santana double in the third inning. The three-hit night brings Crawford to a slash line of .286/.375/.418 in 25 games this season. The shortstop has hit .300 with seven RBI and five runs scored in eight games since his return from an ankle injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories