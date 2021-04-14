Crawford went 3-for-6 with a run while starting both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

The previously struggling shortstop continued his ascension at the plate with Tuesday's solid day. Crawford had gotten his average up over the Mendoza Line for the first time this season with his first multi-hit effort of the season Sunday, and although all three hits Tuesday were singles and he remains in search of his first extra-base hit of the campaign, his average is now up to a respectable .256.