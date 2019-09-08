Crawford (hamstring) continues to demonstrate improvement and could return at some point during the Mariners' upcoming homestand that begins Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The news on Crawford has been trending in the right direction this week, with this latest report seemingly giving him a chance to suit up at some point over the coming homestand that wraps up next Sunday. Manager Scott Servais indicated that the rehab reports he's gotten on Crawford from Seattle have been positive, although in absence of any postseason aspirations, the Mariners are likely to err on the side of caution with respect to the promising shortstop.