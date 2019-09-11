Crawford (hamstring) has shown significant improvement and could return to action as early as this weekend, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

GM Jerry DiPoto said Sept. 4 that Crawford would be sidelined for at least two weeks, but he's since demonstrated majors improvements to lead to the shortened timeline. The Mariners are still likely to remain cautious with the 24-year-old's return with the playoffs out of the question.

