Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Crosses plate twice in win
Crawford went 1-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and two runs in a win over the Royals on Wednesday.
Crawford set the table effectively for both Domingo Santana and Daniel Vogelbach, who drove in seven of the eight runs on the night for the Mariners. The young shortstop has been relatively quiet since generating a multi-hit effort in his first game back from an ankle injury last Friday, but he has managed to reach safely in each of his first six games since returning.
