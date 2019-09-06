Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Doing weight-room work
Crawford (hamstring) has resumed working out in the weight room but remains restricted from baseball activities, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "I texted with J.P. last night and he's feeling really good," manager Scott Servais said prior to Thursday's series opener with the Astros. "The initial look from Dr. Khalfayan was maybe not as severe as they originally thought. We'll see when we get back home. But I don't think it's going to be as long as the original thought."
A report earlier in the week indicated general manager Jerry Dipoto still expects a two-week absence overall for Crawford, but Servais' comments seem to indicate his shortstop may beat that timeline by at least a handful of days. In the same breath, Servais also acknowledged the Mariners have no reason to rush the shortstop back, given their lack of postseason aspirations.
