Crawford went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Angels.

Crawford reached base safely three times capped off by two extra-base hits. He was a part of four of the Mariners nine runs. The 26-year-old is slashing just .263/.326/.376 with three home runs, 21 RBI and 26 runs in 227 plate appearances. He isn't much of a power threat, but his .263 average is his highest of his career.