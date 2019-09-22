Crawford went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Orioles.

Crawford enjoyed a productive game, highlighted by a three-run homer in the eighth inning to put the Mariners ahead. It's been a struggle at the plate for Crawford since the All-Star break, as his average has plummeted from .277 to .233. Still, it was a nice performance from the young shortstop and his first multi-RBI effort since July 31.