Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Drives in six at Triple-A
Crawford went 4-for-5 with a home run and six RBI on Monday in Triple-A Tacoma's 12-8 win over Albuquerque.
The four-hit performance lifted Crawford's season average to .321 across 112 at-bats this season. With home-run production in the Pacific Coast League on the rise this season, the 24-year-old's .143 ISO doesn't stand out, but his improved batting eye and contact skills should be enough to earn him another look in the big leagues at some point in 2019. Any potential move into a full-time role with the Mariners would likely be contingent on one of the team's middle-infield starters (Tim Beckham or Dee Gordon) succumbing to an injury, getting traded, or seeing their performance take a dramatic dip.
