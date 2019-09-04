Crawford met with doctors about his strained hamstring prior to Tuesday's game and received an encouraging report, the Associated Press reports.

Manager Scott Servais reported that Crawford tested out "pretty good strength-wise", certainly an encouraging report relatively early into his recovery timeline. Crawford was expected to miss at least a week of action when his shutdown was first announced Monday, and he presumably retains a chance of meeting the minimum end of that if he can continue making progress.

