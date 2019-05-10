Crawford was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday and his starting at shortstop against the Red Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Crawford headed to Boston following Friday's game as Dee Gordon and Dylan Moore each exited with wrist problems. The 24-year-old slashed .214/.319/.393 over 49 games with the Phillies last season and was acquired by the Mariners when they traded Jean Segura.