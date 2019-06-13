Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Expected back for weekend series
Crawford (ankle), who went 0-for-4 in High-A Modesto's loss to Stockton on Wednesday, is expected to be activated for the start of a three-game series versus the Athletics on Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Crawford is expected to log one more game with the Nuts on Thursday and then meet the team in nearby Oakland for the start of the three-game set. As ugly as Crawford's ankle sprain appeared when he initially suffered it May 28, the promising shortstop has made a relative quick recovery and appears to be moving close to or at 100 percent.
