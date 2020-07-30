Crawford went 2-for-3 with two RBI, two runs scored, and two walks in Wednesday's 10-7 win over the Angels.

Crawford notched a single in the top of the fourth, walked in the top of the sixth -- sparking Andrew Heaney's departure in what would be a five-run inning for the Mariners --, walked in the seventh once again, and capped his night off with a two-RBI single in the eighth. Crawford is enjoying a hot start to the season and is now riding a three-game hitting streak, going 4-for-10 (.400) with four walks and just one strikeout during that span.