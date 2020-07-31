Crawford went 2-for-5 with two RBI, two runs scored and a pair of stolen bases in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Angels.
Crawford kept up his hot hitting, and contributed on the scoresheet with his two-run single in the ninth inning. The shortstop also stole his first two bases of the season. He's hit safely in four straight games (6-for-15) with four RBI and six runs scored in that span. The 25-year-old is slashing .375/.516/.583 through seven contests.
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Extends hitting streak•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Continues hot start to season•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Three hits in loss•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Likely workout participant•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Impresses in spring•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Adds muscle in offseason•