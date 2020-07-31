Crawford went 2-for-5 with two RBI, two runs scored and a pair of stolen bases in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Angels.

Crawford kept up his hot hitting, and contributed on the scoresheet with his two-run single in the ninth inning. The shortstop also stole his first two bases of the season. He's hit safely in four straight games (6-for-15) with four RBI and six runs scored in that span. The 25-year-old is slashing .375/.516/.583 through seven contests.