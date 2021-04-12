Crawford went 2-for-4 in Sunday's win over the Twins.
The struggling shortstop's first multi-hit effort of the season pushed his average over the Mendoza Line for the first time as well. Crawford has actually reached safely in seven of his first nine games, but he's yet to notch an extra-base hit and has generated an anemic 14.3 percent hard-hit rate through 34 plate appearances.
