Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Gets breather Saturday
Crawford is out of the lineup Saturday against the Tigers.
Crawford has slashed .252/.336/.450 and made an impressive 35 consecutive starts since returning from an ankle injury June 14. The rare day off comes after the 24-year-old went 0-for-4 Friday night, following a four-game stretch where the shortstop reached base in 10 out of 17 plate appearances. Dylan Moore is starting at shortstop and will hit ninth against left-hander Tyler Alexander.
