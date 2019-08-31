Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Gets day off
Crawford is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Crawford will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off following a string of 11 consecutive starts. The 24-year-old has struggled across 24 appearances in August, hitting just .209 with a .617 OPS. Dylan Moore is covering shortstop in his stead Saturday.
