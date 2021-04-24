Crawford, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in a loss to the Red Sox on Friday, sports a .297 average and .395 on-base percentage over the 43 plate appearances covering his last 13 games.

That said, the third component of Crawford's slash, his slugging percentage, sits at just .324 thanks to the shortstop logging all of one extra-base hit (a double) over 70 total plate appearances. The 26-year-old carries a 10-game on-base streak into Saturday's matinee matchup versus Boston.