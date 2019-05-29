Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Goes down with ankle injury
Crawford was helped off the field after "severely" rolling his left ankle in a rundown during the eighth inning of a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday and may have to go on the injured list, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. "That was a gut punch to everybody," manager Scott Servais said. "J.P. was playing great and not just tonight, but tonight might have been his best game since he was brought up. It's very disappointing. He's getting X-rays right now and we'll know more in the morning. Hopefully, it's just an ankle sprain and he'll be back soon."
Crawford had gone 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a double, a walk and a run before the injury, the latest successful installment of what has been a productive big-league stint thus far. Crawford's forthcoming absence, however long in duration, is expected to result in Tim Beckham returning to an everyday role at shortstop for the time being.
