The Mariners aren't concerned about Crawford's (oblique) right hand/wrist after he was hit by a pitch during Wednesday's game at Triple-A Tacoma, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Crawford's HBP forced him to make an early exit from Wednesday's minor-league game, but it appears he managed to escape the incident with no significant damage. The 29-year-old was expected to return from the IL ahead of Seattle's upcoming series versus the Orioles, though it remains unknown if those plans have changed as a result of his sore hand.