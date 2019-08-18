Crawford is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Crawford will get his first day off since July 27 while he's endured a rough patch at the plate in recent weeks. Through his first 13 games of August, Crawford has recorded eight hits in 48 at-bats (.167 average) while striking out 27.8 percent of the time. Dee Gordon will fill in at shortstop, but the slick-fielding Crawford is in no danger of losing his everyday role that position even while he slumps at the plate.