Crawford went 3-for-4 with one double and a grand slam in Wednesday's loss to Philadelphia.

Crawford led off back-to-back home runs in the second inning, hitting a grand slam off Taijuan Walker that was followed up by a Julio Rodriguez solo homer. Crawford was as productive as a nine-hole hitter could be Wednesday, coming up just a triple shy of the cycle after hitting a single in the seventh and a double in the ninth. The shortstop has been quite productive in 2023, with a .271/.407/.414 slash line to pair with 14 runs scored in 87 plate appearances.