site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-j-p-crawford-hits-second-homer | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Hits second homer
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Crawford went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run during Friday's win over the Rangers.
Crawford extended Seattle's lead with a three-run shot off Taylor Hearn in the eighth inning. The 25-year-old is now averaging .248/.338/.358 on the season with two long balls and 23 runs scored.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read